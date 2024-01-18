Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 19,764 shares.The stock last traded at $31.14 and had previously closed at $30.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,314.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

