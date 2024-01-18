Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Stock Position Lessened by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

