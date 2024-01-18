Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $374.18

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $374.18 and last traded at $370.62, with a volume of 445517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

