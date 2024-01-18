Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $11.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.15. 882,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $374.18. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.