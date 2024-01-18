InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for InterDigital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $111.79.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

