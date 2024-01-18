Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.
Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,559,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $1,148,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,559,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $1,060,042.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,914 shares of company stock worth $11,195,344. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
