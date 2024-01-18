Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,056,967.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,387.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,914 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,344. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

