Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.15, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

