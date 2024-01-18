Insider Selling: Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Insider Sells 849,296 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Michael Briers sold 849,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £16,985.92 ($21,613.34).
Great Southern Copper Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GSCU opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.56. The company has a market cap of £8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of -0.38.
About Great Southern Copper
