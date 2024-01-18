Insider Selling: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Sells 226,166 Shares of Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.62), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,185,925.33).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,193 ($40.63) on Thursday. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,241 ($41.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,044.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,870.89. The company has a market capitalization of £29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,614.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Experian’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.65) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.17) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.08) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,026 ($38.50).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

