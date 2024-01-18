Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Buys C$153,500.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,500.00.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1450382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.23.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

