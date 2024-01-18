Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Purchases £998.44 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £998.44 ($1,270.44).
Roderick (Rod) Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 250 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,272.43).
FDM Group Trading Down 2.5 %
FDM opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.43) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 362.50 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 897 ($11.41). The company has a market capitalization of £467.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,184.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 491.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.
FDM Group Company Profile
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.
