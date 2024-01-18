Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$15.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:INE opened at C$9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.79. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.51 and a 1 year high of C$16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2913112 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

