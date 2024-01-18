InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 783,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,328,448 shares.The stock last traded at $21.02 and had previously closed at $20.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 223.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after buying an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of InMode by 199.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,919 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

