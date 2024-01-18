Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $3,391,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $6,146,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.77. 5,469,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

