Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.24% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHH. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,706,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,191,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 23,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,139.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,360,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,313,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 23,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,139.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,360,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,313,928.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $54,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $691,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 696,951 shares of company stock valued at $49,436,468 and sold 1,758 shares valued at $144,604. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,664. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

