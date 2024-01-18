Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 428 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 3,279,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,099,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

