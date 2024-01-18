Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 369 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

ADP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $234.96. 325,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,115. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.96. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

