Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 36 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $462.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $297.12 and a 1-year high of $465.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.02.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

