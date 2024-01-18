Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 102,993 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 102,993 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 104,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,049. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

