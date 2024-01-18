Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.