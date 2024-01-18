Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 8,368,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,725,392. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.