Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,485 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.16% of Yelp worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 279,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 279,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,068,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,073,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,730 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,885. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.