Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $30.20 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.39% of Range Resources worth $30,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 663,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

