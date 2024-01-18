Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,677. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

