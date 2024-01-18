Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $19.99 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 20,601,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,263,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

