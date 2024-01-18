Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $489.64. 211,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

