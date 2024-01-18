Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

World Acceptance stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,654. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.27. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

