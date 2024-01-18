Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Workiva worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,094,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,955,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workiva by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,337,000 after buying an additional 163,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.03. 49,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.