Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NSC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The stock had a trading volume of 250,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $259.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

