Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,340,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,292 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics comprises approximately 10.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $227,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

