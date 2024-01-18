Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.06.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

