Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 33,417 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $15.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
