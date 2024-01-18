Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 33,417 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $15.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

