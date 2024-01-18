Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

