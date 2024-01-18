HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.39. 195,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,571,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.69.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business's revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 235.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 770,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

