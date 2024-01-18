HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.39. 195,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,571,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
HUYA Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.69.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
