Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

About Hurco Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

