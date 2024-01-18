Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Hurco Companies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
