Hess Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HESM)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $32.38. 186,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,292. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after buying an additional 3,107,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,576,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,187,000 after purchasing an additional 305,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,623,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,434,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

