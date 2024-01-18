Hermez Network Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00009208 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $143.49 million and $13,992.06 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00018360 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00013378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,476.81 or 1.00177816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011353 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00241807 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.91416437 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,714.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.