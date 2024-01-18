Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Holdings Boosted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Herc worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 51.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after acquiring an additional 878,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,318,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,754,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Down 0.6 %

Herc stock opened at $139.61 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Herc’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herc

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.