Head to Head Review: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) vs. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -76.10% -58.91% PAVmed -4,660.07% -532.56% -83.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sharps Technology and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$4.64 million N/A N/A PAVmed $380,000.00 62.07 -$88.98 million ($10.79) -0.27

Sharps Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PAVmed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sharps Technology and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 1 0 0 2.00

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 616.72%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Summary

Sharps Technology beats PAVmed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

