Head to Head Review: Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) & Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics -208.15% -617.82% -62.52% Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -99.72% -42.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cerevel Therapeutics 0 9 2 0 2.18

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 472.79%. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.82, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Cerevel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $14.05 million 9.18 -$29.02 million ($1.16) -3.61 Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$351.51 million ($2.50) -16.89

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cerevel Therapeutics. Cerevel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Cerevel Therapeutics



Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; and CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psychiatric, neuroinflammatory, and other disorders. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

