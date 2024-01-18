Head to Head Contrast: Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) vs. REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) and REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and REC Silicon ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -182.08% -135.15% -78.82% REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and REC Silicon ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.58 million 16.04 -$30.60 million ($0.67) -7.18 REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 21.37

Insider and Institutional Ownership

REC Silicon ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and REC Silicon ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00 REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Summary

REC Silicon ASA beats Transphorm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

