Head to Head Comparison: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) versus Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Prestige Wealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $842.44 million 3.14 -$108.67 million ($3.07) -10.12 Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prestige Wealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.5% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upstart and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -48.64% -36.84% -12.63% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upstart and Prestige Wealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 4 2 0 1.73 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $25.09, suggesting a potential downside of 19.22%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Summary

Upstart beats Prestige Wealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

