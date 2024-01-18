Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 267 shares.The stock last traded at $34.89 and had previously closed at $34.97.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $567.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
