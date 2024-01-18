Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,297,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,042% from the previous session’s volume of 376,453 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $27.44.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $177,860,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,894,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,182,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 345,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

