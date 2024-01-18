Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 122,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,231,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

