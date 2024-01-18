H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 238,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,932,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.88 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in H World Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

