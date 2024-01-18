Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading 4.6% Higher

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.91 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

