Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Down 11.1%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 46,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 45,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Grid Metals Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

