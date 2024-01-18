Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Buys C$30,680.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$30,680.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goldmoney alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag purchased 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.76 per share, with a total value of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Roy Sebag purchased 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag purchased 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,880.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

XAU stock opened at C$7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.60. Goldmoney Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$11.10. The company has a current ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$105.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of -0.76.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.